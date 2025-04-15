Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Fingerprints of accused Shariful don't match with those found at actor's home Bandra Police has added two fingerprint reports to this charge sheet in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case. However, if the technical basis is to be believed, police sources said that several fingerprints were not even identifiable.

According to the charge sheet filed by Mumbai Police in the case of the attack on Saif Ali Khan, among the fingerprints taken from Saif's house after the incident, some did not match with the accused's. Bandra Police has added two fingerprint reports to this charge sheet. However, if the technical basis is to be believed, police sources said that several fingerprints were not even identifiable. Apart from this, another CID report has been added to the charge sheet, which also states that a single left palm print found on the 8th floor of the building matches the accused.

The fingerprint report states that out of the 20 fingerprints, seven were taken from the rear bathroom door, one from the sliding bedroom door and two from the cupboard door. These prints do not match with any of the fingerprints in the slips obtained for comparison of Shahid Shabbir Sayyed (suspect) and Shariful Islam Shahzad (arrested).

The fingerprint report attached to the charge sheet further states, 'Along with the above prints, searches were also conducted on National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) and Automated Multi-Modal Biometric Identification System (AMBIS) and all did not match with any of the fingerprint slips of the previously arrested or convicted person in the records of NCRB New Delhi and Fingerprint Bureau of Maharashtra, that is, there are many fingerprints in this case which do not reveal ridge details. Hence, they are not fit for fingerprint examination.

For the unversed, Mumbai Police filed a 16,000-page chargesheet on Monday stating the details of the event that happened on January 15 this year. The actor was stabbed multiple times with a knife at his Bandra home. The accused, who entered the home with the intention of robbery attacked the actor in a scuffle. Later, Saif was taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital at 2:30 am.

