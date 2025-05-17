Hari Hara Veera Mallu release date out: Pawan Kalyan's action drama film gears up for theatrical release Pawan Kalyan's starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu is all set to be released in theatres. The makers of the Telugu-language historical drama film announced the release date on the internet. Read on to find out the release date here.

The wait is finally over for the fans of South superstar Pawan Kalyan, as the makers of Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' have announced the release date of the action thriller on social media. Read further to know the release date here.

Along with the release date announcement, the makers also unveiled a new poster for the film. The historical drama film, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1 Sword vs Spirit', is set to hit the silver screens worldwide on June 12, 2025. For the unversed, the film tells the story of the first Indian who planned a revolt against the Mughal Empire. The story follows Veer Mallu's early life and the mission he chose to raise a revolution against the actions of the Mughal Empire's army generals.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu's release date is out

Sharing the news on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the production house 'Mega Surya Production' wrote, "GET READY FOR THE BATTLE OF A LIFETIME! Mark your calendars for #HariHaraVeeraMallu on June 12, 2025! The battle for Dharma begins..."

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu cast

Directed by Radha Krishna, Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna, the Telugu-language film stars actor-and-politician Pawan Kalyan along with Nora Fatehi, Nargis Fakhri, Anupam Kher, Baahubali actor Sathyaraj, Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. The movie is produced by AM Rathnam and A Dayakar Rao under the banner of Mega Surya Production.

For those who don't know, South actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the comedy drama film 'Bro' alongside Urvashi Rautela, Priya Prakash Varrier and Brahmanandam in the lead roles. With an IMDb rating of 6, the film is available to stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

