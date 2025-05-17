Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning X review: Know what netizens say about Tom Cruise starrer Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning has been released in Indian theatres today, May 17, 2025. Read what social media users have to say about the action thriller film.

New Delhi:

The most anticipated film of the Mission: Impossible franchise, 'Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning,' starring Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, hit the Indian screens on May 17, 2025, six days before its worldwide release. Before releasing on the big screens, the action thriller film premiered at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in 2025.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Ving Rhames in the lead roles. Social media users who have watched Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning have expressed their views on the internet. The film is receiving mixed responses from the audience.

Take a look at the social media reactions here:

On commenting on the first half of the film, one X user (formerly Twitter) wrote, "#MissionImpossible - Edge of the seat first half"

The second Twitter user praised the performance of Tom Cruise and wrote, "Thank you @TomCruise for running, leaping, and risking it all The Final Reckoning is a decent farewell for the last of the true action heroes"

Another Twitter user found some flaws in the Tom Cruise starrer and wrote, "#MissionImpossible: The Final Reckoning is very complicated. Less action-heavy than you may expect, and in many ways feels incredibly bloated. Exposition is handled better, and when the action is happening, it’s jaw-dropping. Some really high highs, but some really low lows"

For the unversed, the 'Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning' is the direct sequel to 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One', which was released in 2023. Hollywood actor Tom Cruise once again returned as Ethan Hunt to put his life on the line to save the day. The eighth part of the popular franchise will hit the worldwide screens on May 23, 2025.

