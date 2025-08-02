Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT release: Pawan Kalyan’s film may drop early Reports suggest Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu could premiere on Prime Video this Independence Day. Official OTT confirmation is still pending.

Renowned Telugu actor and Andhra Pradesh's current Deputy CM, Pawan Kalyan, was recently seen in his first Pan-India film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', which hit the silver screens on July 24, with paid premieres on July 23.

The action epic period drama film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' has an ensemble star cast which includes veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Nargis Fakhri, Dalip Tahil, Baahubali actor Sathyaraj, Pujita Ponnada and others in the key roles.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu may release sooner on OTT

It has been seen that nowadays, the films that are released in theatres generally make their OTT debut within 4 weeks of their theatrical release. However, in this case, it is said that Pawan Kalyan's film might release sooner on OTT.

According to 123Telugu, the film, which was initially expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 22, 2025, will be released on August 15, 2025, on the occasion of India's Independence Day. However, the official confirmation regarding its OTT release date is awaited.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu's box office report

The film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' is directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna and produced by AM Ratham under the banner of Mega Sura Production. The music of this film is composed by MM Keeravani. Talking about its box office numbers, despite the good start at the box office, Pawan Kalyan's first Pan-India film couldn't manage to cross the Rs 100 crore mark across India after 10 days of its release. In total, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has managed to collect a modest Rs 81.14 crore net at the Indian box office over 9 days, according to Sacnilk.

For the unversed, Pawan Kalyan has featured in several critically acclaimed films in his acting career so far. He is widely known for his role in films like 'Attarintiki Daredi', 'Gabbar Singh', 'Jalsa' and 'Agnyaathavaasi: Prince in Exile'.

