Silaa: Sadia Khateeb begins shoot with Harshvardhan Rane in Vietnam's Son Doong cave The production of the Sadia Khateeb's upcoming film 'Silaa' alongside Harshvardhan Rane has begun its shooting inside Vietnam's Son Doong cave.

New Delhi:

The shooting for The Diplomat actress Sadia Khateeb's 'Silaa' recently went on floors and has been in the news because of its exotic and daring choice of locations like Vietnam's iconic Son Doong Cave, which is also known as the largest cave in the world.

Before this, she was featured in John Abraham's political thriller drama 'The Diplomat', where she portrayed the role of Uzma Ahmed. Her performance in the movie was praised by the audience.

Sadia Khateeb's Silaa begins filming in Vietnam's Son Doong Cave

The choice to film in the breathtaking Son Doong Cave gives the narrative a magical and surreal backdrop. With its huge chambers, underground rivers, and interiors that resemble rainforests, the cave setting is anticipated to be crucial in determining the mood and intensity of the movie.

Shooting inside the Son Doong Cave is not a piece of cake. The crew members will have to go through challenges while shooting in this kind of location.

For the unversed, the film is directed by Omung Kumar and written by Sameer Joshi and Aarambhh M Singh. In July, the director Omung took to his Instagram to share a series of pictures of the 'Mahurat' ceremony of Silaa to announce that the film has started its production.

Check the post below:

About the movie Silaa

According to IMDb, besides Sadia Khateeb, the film features Sanam Teri Kasam actor Harshvarshan Rane, famous TV actor Karan Veer Mehra, and Ipsitaa in the key roles. However, the makers haven't revealed the storyline of the movie, which also adds to the curiosity regarding the film among fans.

Also Read: This crime mystery thriller is rated 7.4 on IMDb, know streaming details here