Wednesday, October 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
Happy Birthday, Baahubali! Twitterverse goes gaga as Prabhas turns a year older

Wishes pour in on social media as Prabhas celebrates his 40th birthday today.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 23, 2019 8:59 IST
Representative News Image

Happy Birthday Prabhas

The one and only Baahubali of Indian cinema has turned a year older on October 23. Our Darling is celebrating his 40th birthday today and his fans on social media are overwhelmed. Twitterati don't want to leave any stones unturned in making the superstar feel special. 

Fans are sharing heart-warming messages for the actor, whose anger can shake armies and a smile can make anyone go weak at knees. It seems like a festive for Twitterverse as hashtag Happy Birthday Prabhas is among the top trends of the micro-blogging site.

Here are some of the birthday wishes.

''The immortal Baahubali of Indian cinema who'll forever be remembered and celebrated. Saaho Darling Rebel Star,'' wrote a Twitter user wishing the actor.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote, ''Wishing the Pan-Indian Star #Prabhas a Happy Birthday..With #Baahubali series and #Saaho , he is an household name all over #India Greater glories await him in the coming years.. #HappyBirthdayPrabhas''.

''One man. Stellar films. Boundaries conquered. Boxoffice shattered. But his fandom still can't get enough of him. Happiest birthday to our Darling #Prabhas! We are extremely proud to call you our own. Loads of love,'' read a tweet wishing Prabhas.

Saaho director Sujeeth also took to Instagram to wish Prabhas and share a couple of photos, ''Birthday wishes to one of the most amazing person in the world!! Love you #Prabhas Anna @actorprabhas #saaho''.

Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati, who has been in the movie business since the last 15 years is no longer a pan-Indian actor. With release of Baahubali in Japan and its screening in Royal Albert Hall in London, Prabhas' popularity has transcended boundaries. For unversed, Baahubali: The Beginning is the first non-English film to be screened at Royal Albert Hall ever since its inauguration 148 years ago.

View this post on Instagram

The best evening with the best people!! ❤️

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on

The Rebel Star of Tollywood, who was last seen in trilingual Saaho will next be seen in Radha Krishna Kumar's film tentatively titled Jaan. The movie features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and is set in Europe.

 

