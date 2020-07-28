Image Source : TWITTER/KALAIPPULI S THANU/FANPAGE Happy Birthday Dhanush: Karnan makers to unveil actor’s title look today

Actor Dhanush is celebrating his 37th birthday today on July 28 and on the occasion, not just his fans but even the makers of his next film titled Karnan are super excited. The reason behind the same is the fact that the actor's first look for the film and a glimpse of the film's making will be unveiled on his special day. Everyone has a lot of expectations from the project ever since the superstar joined hands with director Mari Selvaraj. It increased, even more, when the actor himself shared a photo with a sword in his hand during the shooting earlier in January. The good news about the same was shared by the director and producer Kalaippuli S Thanu who took to their respective social media handles and wrote: "Title Look and a glimpse into the making of #Karnan from July 28! @dhanushkraja #MaariSelvaraj @Music_Santhosh #KarnanTitleLook."

Apart from Dhanush, Karnan has Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead, while popular Malayalam actor Lal plays an important role along with cinematographer turned actor Natarajan Subramanian. In a previous interview, Selvaraj spoke about the reason behind the title of the film and said that it is kept on the basis of Dhanush's character's name in the movie.

Dhanush, in the month of February, took to his social media account to declare that he has completed 90 per cent of the film's shoot. He shared the news with a photograph from the film, which showed him holding a sickle in his hand.

That’s a wrap for karnan second schedule. 90 percent of the shoot completed. pic.twitter.com/BDIXQVgq8e — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 24, 2020

Karnan is not about Kodiyankulam caste riots, the films director Mari Selvaraj has clarified, in a recent interview to the Tamil publication Vikatan. Controversy erupted since it was speculated that ''Karnan'' is about the 1995 Kodiyankulam Maniyachi communal clash. The crew of the film were even threatened to stop shooting in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi or face concequences. Members of the political party Mukkulathor Pulipadai demanded that the permission for the shoot be cancelled.

