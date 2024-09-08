GOAT box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay-starrer enters Rs 100 cr club, mints THIS much on Day 3

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM GOAT stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role.

GOAT box office collection Day 3: Greatest Of All Time aka GOAT, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, has finally touched the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in just three days of its theatrical release. As per Sacnilk, the actioner gained on its first Saturday after a huge drop on Friday due to a non-holiday. The film minted Rs 33 crore on September 7, which includes Rs 29.1 crore from its OG Tamil version. The Hindi and Telugu versions of GOAT collected Rs 2.15 crore and Rs 1.75 crore respectively.

Day-wise nett collections of GOAT:

Day 1 (Thursday) - Rs 44 crore (Tamil - Rs 39.15 crore, Hindi - Rs 1.85 crore, Telugu - Rs 3 crore)

Day 2 (Friday) - Rs 25.5 crore (Tamil - Rs 22.75 crore, Hindi - 1.4 crore, Telugu - Rs 1.35 crore)

Day 3 (Saturday) - Rs 33 crore (Tamil - Rs 29.1 crore, Hindi - Rs 2.15 crore, Telugu - Rs 1.75 crore)

Total - Rs 102.5 crore

About the film

Greatest Of All Time aka GOAT is reportedly made on a massive budget of around Rs 400 crore, making it one of the most expensive films produced in 2024. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film also stars Prashanth, Prabhudeva, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Ajmal Amir, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Parvati Nair, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Yugendran Vasudevan and Akilan.

GOAT is written and directed by Venkat Prabhu and its music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Ahead of its theatrical release, GOAT has crossed Rs 50 crores in advance booking collection worldwide, making it Vijay's second back-to-back film to score this short of pre-sales after blockbuster Leo last year.

