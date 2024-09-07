Rajiv Thakur reveals how Kapil Sharma helped him to work in 'IC 814' series despite their US tour

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Rajiv Thakur played one of the terrorist in the Anubhav Sinha directorial.

Comedian-actor Rajiv Thakur, who recently appeared in the Netflix series IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, revealed that he almost turned down the Anubhav Sinha directorial due to scheduling conflicts. He also said that it was one of his friends who came to his rescue and encouraged him to do the web show. This friend was none other than Kapil Sharma, with whom Rajiv appears on The Great Indian Kapil Show and his live tours abroad. In an interview with India Today, ''It’s all thanks to Kapil that I managed to do the show. The series team asked for my dates in June last year, which were already with him for our America tour. This is why I decided to say no but when Kapil got to know about it, he encouraged me to take up IC 814.''

''He told me, ‘Tu series kar, hum show push kar denge. And that’s how our show was postponed to July. I had already committed to him, so I would have rejected the show, but he pushed me, and I am thankful for that. This is what true friends do, isn’t it?'' he added.

In the interview, Rajiv also revealed how the entire cast of Kapil Sharma's show motivates each other in their other endeavours. Rajiv also said that Archana Puran Singh also praised him after watching the show.

''Archana ji was so happy, saying that my credit was long due. And when she watched the show she also posted a long note about us. I remember Kapil also watched the show late at night after a shoot and immediately messaged Anubhav sir. He called me the first thing the next morning and he sounded so happy and proud. I think this makes me so much happier, he further said.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Deepika Padukone, Sharvari, Allu Arjun and other stars begin celebrations