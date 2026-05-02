Gladiators first glimpse out: Ajith Kumar's racing film announced on his 55th birthday

New Delhi:

There's good news for fans of South superstar Ajith Kumar as he is set to appear on the big screen with his motor-sport film, titled Gladiators - In Pursuit of Challenges. The makers of the film shared the announcement and unveiled the first glimpse of the film on Friday, May 1, 2026, coinciding with Ajith's 55th birthday.

Apart from acting, Ajith Kumar has a passion for motorsport and has participated in several championships at national and international levels. In 2025, Ajith received the Philippe Charriol Award for Gentleman Driver of the Year at a ceremony in Venice.Now, the actor will feature in his docu-drama Gladiators, which will showcase his motorsport journey.

Gladiators first glimpse out on Ajith Kumar's 55th birthday

They also released an announcement promo video and wrote, "Ajith Kumar Sports Services LLC presents GLADIATORS – In Pursuit of Challenges. #Gladiators is a film on Ajith Kumar’s motorsport journey, chasing the impossible. The race begins soon. Releasing soon in theatres. Witnessed and captured by #Vijay. Music by @gvprakash (sic)." Take a look below:

However, the release date of the film has not yet been revealed. As mentioned in the announcement post, the music for Gladiators is composed by GV Prakash.

The first glimpse video of Gladiators features Ajith Kumar's passion for racing, along with his training and participation in the Asian Le Mans Series 2025–26.

Ajith Kumar's work front

On the professional front, Ajith Kumar was last seen in Good Bad Ugly. The Tamil gangster drama was written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran and also stars Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Das in lead roles. The film opened strongly at the box office; however, its total worldwide collection stands at Rs 243.46 crore. He is best known for his work in films like Mankatha, Villain, Varalaru, and Valimai.ai.

Also Read: Ajith Kumar: A look at highest rated films of Padma Bhushan recipient on IMDb