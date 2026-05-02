Gautham Vasudev Menon's fierce post goes viral as Dhruva Natchathiram clears release hurdle

New Delhi:

Director Gautham Vasudeva Menon has alleged that some people tried to ruin his career. The Madras High Court had yesterday allowed the release of Gautham Menon's film Dhruva Natchathiram starring Vikram. Gautham Menon made the revelation in a statement shared on social media, expressing gratitude for the verdict.

He thanked senior advocate Abdul Hameed, who fought the legal battle for him, and High Court Judge Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamurthy, who delivered the verdict in the case.

Gautham Vasudeva Menon's post

Gautham Vasudeva Menon took to his Instagram profile and wrote, 'Some men tried to destroy my career and stop my film from releasing, a film that's also the work of more than a hundred people. Another man, my legal counsel, Senior Advocate Abdul Hameed, assured me there's a way ahead and walked me towards it. And now a very important man, Hon'ble Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy has paved the way for me and finally there's light at the end of the tunnel. A landmark order passed to release Dhruva Natchathiram will serve as a benchmark to any film that's stuck in an industry that rarely works with organised and structured funds.

Onwards and upwards from here.'

What is the case?

For the unversed, the court ordered that the film be released before June 15. The release of Dhruva Natchathiram had been uncertain for years due to the tangled threads related to financial transactions.

When Mammootty and Lalettan came together, did the theater become a full house. This is what the audience said K Punyamoorthy and K Premkumar approached the court in 2023, seeking a stay on the release until the outstanding amount of money taken from them was paid. The shooting of the film began in 2017. It faced some problems during the Covid pandemic.

By the time the shooting was completed in 2023, it had gone through many crises. However, in 2023, Punyamoorthy and Premkumar reached the court over the money laundering issue. The release date was announced several times, but it could not be released. Aishwarya Rajesh, Vinayakan, Rituvarma, Parthipan, Simran and Radhika Sarathkumar are also playing important roles in the film.

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