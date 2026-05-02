Siragadikka Aasai latest episode out: Here's where to watch Vetri Vasanth and Gomathi Priya's Tamil show

New Delhi:

The latest episode of the Tamil TV series Siragadikka Aasai is now available for viewers. Starring Vetri Vasanth and Gomathi Priya in lead roles, the show continues to move forward with new twists and emotional moments.

It follows the lives of Muthu and Meena, highlighting their family relationships and everyday struggles. Read on to know where to stream the new episode online.

Where to watch Siragadikka Aasai latest episode?

The latest episode of the family drama show, Siragadikka Aasai, episode number 994 was released on May 2, 2026. Notably, the show premiered on January 23, 2023, and airs as a daily soap on Star Vijay, while also streaming on JioHotstar.

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB/ JIOHOTSTAR)Screengrab taken from JioHotstar showing Siragadikka Aasai latest episode release details.

What happened in the latest episode of Siragadikka Aasai?

In the latest episode, Meena and the committee make Sinthamani return the property papers. At the same time, Rohini gets angry when Manoj tells her that Vijaya is asking for her money back.

About the show Siragadikka Aasai

According to details available on IMDb, Siragadikka Aasai is directed by S Kumaran, the show is written by Guru Sampath Kumar, Alvin Prashanth Raj, Nandhan Sridharan, N Santhanam Kumar and others. The show is produced by B Srinivasan and the cinematography is done by ST Martz.

About Vetri Vasanth and Gomathi Priya's social media presence

Talking about the social media presence of the show's lead actors, Vetri Vasanth and Gomathi Priya enjoy a strong fan following. Gomathi Priya has 744K followers on Instagram, while Vetri Vasanth R has 565K followers.

Both Vetri Vasanth and Gomathi Priya regularly keep their fans updated with personal and professional updates on Instagram.

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