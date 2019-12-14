First look poster of KGF: Chapter 2 to be unveiled on Chapter 1's anniversary. Details here

KGF: Chapter 2's first look poster to be out on December 21.

Makers of KGF: Chapter 2 have announced the release date of the first look poster. Prashanth Neel took to Twitter to announce the date and time of 'celebrations'. ''Perfect time for celebrations!!!! We are absolutely elated to unveil the #KGFChapter2 First Look on Dec 21st," he wrote. The poster will be out on social media at 5:45 PM. For the unversed, December 21 marks the first year anniversary of the first film.

Chapter 1 which featured Yash, Srinidhi Shetty and Malavika Avinash was one of the blockbusters of 2018. Besides garnering rave reviews, it won several awards. Meanwhile, the second instalment will see Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist. Sanjay is quite excited about the character of Adheera and called it quite powerful.

"Adheera's character is very powerful. If you have seen Avengers, you would know Thanos. So Adheera is like him. He is a very dangerous character with a dangerous get-up. And that's the zone I was looking for,'' Dutt had said in an interview.

On bringing Dutt on-board, Sandalwood superstar Yash said that the actor was on their mind from the initial stage. ''He was there in our mind right from the initial stages, and not after we ventured into five languages. Nor it did emerge after KGF became a huge success,'' Yash told Cinema Express.

Similar to Chapter 1, Chapter 2 will also release in five languages. For unversed, KGF: Chapter 1 was presented in Hindi by Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

