Filmmaker Om Raut reveals why he cast Dhanush in 'Kalam: The Missile Man of India'

Director Om Raut announced the title of his upcoming film 'Kalam: The Missile Man of India' at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The film is a monumental biopic of former President and aerospace scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. It features Raanjhanaa actor Dhanush and is produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Anuk Sunkara, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banners of Abhishek Agarwal Arts and T-Series.

While announcing his next directorial, Om Raut also shared why he cast Tamil actor Dhanush in and as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in this film. The director said, "When portraying Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, it’s essential to capture not just his achievements, but also his spiritual journey and teachings. That’s the most challenging part of a biopic like this. And I don’t think there could have been a better choice than Dhanush to bring this spiritual and intellectual depth to life on screen. He is the perfect fit, and on behalf of my entire team, I thank him for choosing to be a part of this important project."

Talking about the biopic 'Kalam: The Missile Man of India', Om said, "The teachings of Dr. Kalam are instilled in every youth. I read his book Wings of Fire when I was in college, and I can say that everything I am doing today, and everything I aspire to be, is inspired by the teachings in that book. It changed my perspective on life, and that is exactly why I am standing here today."

Revealing the film's first look poster on social media handle X, the director wrote, "From Rameswaram to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the journey of a legend begins…India’s Missile Man is coming to the silver screen. Dream big. Rise higher. #KALAM - The Missile Man of India."

On the work front, Dhanush was last seen in the action drama film 'Raayan' co-starring Aparna Balamurali, Devadarshini Chetan, Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan and Divya Pillai in the pivotal roles. The 41-year-old actor will be next seen in the crime thriller 'Kuberaa' alongside Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the pivotal roles. On the other hand, filmmaker Om Raut's last directorial project was 'Adipurush', which features Baahubali fame Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

