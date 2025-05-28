Mismatched, Black Warrant to Maamla Legal Hai, a look at Netflix shows renewed for next seasons From romantic drama to crime thriller, a look at Netflix's most-loved series which have been renewed for their new seasons.

New Delhi:

The OTT giant Netflix is bringing back some of its popular shows for the new seasons. Fans can look forward to new episodes of Mismatched, Black Warrant, Maamla Legal Hai, and The Royals. These shows have connected well with the viewers, and their return promises more drama and excitement among fans. Take a look at the web shows which are renewed for their new seasons.

Mismatched Season 4

The romantic comedy television series 'Mismatched' is about two people, i.e., Dimple (Prajakta Koli) and Rishi (played by Rohit Saraf), who are not right for each other, falling in love. For those who may not know, Season 3 saw them face new challenges in their relationships and careers. Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf's chemistry has connected deeply with their fans, with soundtracks including hits like “Aise Kyun” and “Ishq Hai”. However, Mismatched will return for its final season, 'Mismatched S4', featuring the most-loved group back one last time in a heartfelt farewell.

Black Warrant Season 2

The crime thriller series 'Black Warrant', based on the book 'Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer’ by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury, is all set for its second instalment. The prison drama introduced the viewers to the Indian prison system through memorable characters played by Zahan Kapoor, Rahul Bhat and Paramvir Cheema.

The Royals Season 2

Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter's starrer 'The Royals' sparked conversations and turned heads with its first season by becoming the first Indian series to trend in Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English TV Shows across 58 countries. The makers of the romantic comedy show have announced its second season, which promises to turn up the heat with more drama and twists.

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2

The first season of Ravi Kishan's starrer 'Maamla Legal Hai' was loved by the viewers because of its unique blend of heart and courtroom humour and the depiction of everyday chaos at the Patparganj District Court. The makers of the comedy-drama show have announced that the shooting of second season has begun filming. The star cast of the show, including Ravi Kishan, Naila Grewal, Nidhi Bisht, and Anant Joshi, will be seen making their comeback in season 2. Moreover, the Bhojpuri actor and singer Nirahua, also known as Dinesh Lal Yadav, and content creator Kusha Kapila will also join the cast.

It is significant to note that these web series are part of the Netflix 2025 slate, which also includes the upcoming new seasons of Kohrra, Delhi Crime, Rana Naidu, and The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Also Read: IAS officer, who quit his UN job to make films, won the National Award for his debut movie