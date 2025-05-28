IAS officer, who quit his UN job to make films, won the National Award for his debut movie Becoming an IAS is much more difficult than coming into films. But do you know there is one such IAS officer who worked in the UN, but his love for films forced him to quit his job. Today, this IAS is a National Award-winning filmmaker.

New Delhi:

In India, the job of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) is seen with great respect. The prestige comes to the person who achieves this position. Lakhs of youth dream of joining this service by passing the UPSC exam, where one gets a chance to build the nation. In such a situation, if an established and senior IAS officer leaves this service and steps into some other field, then the surprise increases manifold. Today, we will talk about one such IAS officer who decided to quit his job for his passion for films. This decision shocked everyone, but what is more noteworthy is that the filmmaker decided to take a new direction and also achieved success in it, which was not easily possible.

An extraordinary professional journey

This IAS officer is none other than Papa Rao Biyyala, formerly known as BVP Rao. He took this seemingly impossible step with confidence and that too when his administrative career was at its peak. Papa Rao, a 1982 batch IAS officer, studied law from Osmania University. In his three-decade-long administrative career, he worked in important positions in different parts of the country. He held important responsibilities as the Home Secretary of Assam from 1994 to 1997. After this, in 1999, he served as a civil affairs officer in Kosovo under the United Nations Mission. From 2014 to 2019, he was a policy advisor in the Telangana government, a position equivalent to that of a cabinet minister.

Beginning of passion for art

There was an artist hidden somewhere inside Papa Rao Biyyala, waiting for an opportunity. In the late 90s, his close friend and character artist and theatre veteran, Tom Alter, introduced him to filmmaker Jahnu Barua, who had gained national and international fame. This is where BVP Rao's film journey began. He also obtained a diploma in filmmaking from the New York Film Academy in 1996. His first short documentary, 'Willing to Sacrifice', based on environmental conservation, won the National Award for the Best Non-Feature Film, indicating that Biyyala's artistic vision was strong.

Farewell to administration and film debut

Although he returned to administrative services after his initial film endeavour, the creative urge within him did not subside. Finally, in the year 2020, he resigned from the Sports Authority of India and said goodbye to administrative life and fully embraced the world of cinema. His first feature film, 'Music School', was released in the year 2023, starring Shriya Saran and Sharman Joshi in lead roles. The film depicts the story of the pressure of the education system and the creativity of children through music and emotions. Although the film was critically acclaimed, it did not do much business at the box office, perhaps due to the absence of big stars and a lack of promotion.

