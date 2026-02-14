'Band karo bhai yeh sab': Online outrage after fan worships Rajinikanth's image ahead of Mahashivratri

New Delhi:

Ahead of Mahashivratri, a video of a South superstar Rajinikanth fan performing a special pooja to the actor’s image has gone viral on social media. The clip shows the fan offering prayers to a poster of the superstar, sparking mixed reactions online.

For the special Mahashivratri pooja, he used an image of Rajinikanth as Lord Shiva from the film Uzhaippali. In the video, the fan was seen pouring milk and offering rituals to a poster of the actor dressed as the deity. Read on for more details.

Fan worships Rajinikanth's image ahead of Mahashivratri

The fan, identified as Karthik from Madurai, conducted the unique pooja at a temple he built inside his home in honour of the superstar. In a conversation with news agency ANI, Karthik said, "This was the third consecutive year that Shivaratri puja was being performed. The image of Rajinikanth in Lord Shiva's appearance from the film Uzhaippali was used for the rituals and adorned with a garland made of 500 vadais to honour the actor's 50-year journey in cinema."

Ever since the video surfaced online, it has drawn widespread attention from social media users. Some questioned the act and criticised it. One user wrote:”, "Omg. So much fools are there here. Even rajini will laugh seeing it (sic)." Another added, "Band karo bhai ye sab ,yese hi log dharma ka mazak udate hai ,upar se ye sab, idiots (sic)."

Rajinikanth's work front

On the work front, superstar Rajinikanth was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's action film Coolie alongside Pooja Hegde and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. He will be next seen in Jailer 2. The Tamil action thriller is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

