ED books Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati and 27 others for allegedly promoting illegal betting apps

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken major action against 29 well-known film actors, YouTubers and Instagram influencers of Telangana. All of them are accused of promoting illegal betting apps. This list includes prominent names from Tollywood, such as Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Manchu Lakshmi, Nidhhi Agerwal, Pranitha Subhash, Ananya Nagalla, anchor Srimukhi, YouTuber Harsha Sai, and Bayya Sunny Yadav, as well as many popular faces, including local boy Nani.

The case began with a complaint from Phanindra Sharma, a businessman from Miyapur. He alleged that many big film faces and social media stars are pulling people towards these betting apps. He said that middle-class and lower-middle-class families are suffering a lot due to such apps.

The controversy gained attention in March

After this complaint, Cyberabad Police registered an FIR against 25 celebrities on March 19, 2025. Now, ED has registered ECIR (FIR) in this case under PMLA. ED is now questioning all these stars and influencers about how much money they spent on promotion, how they get paid, and what the tax details are. Investigation has revealed that transactions worth thousands of crores of rupees have been done through these apps. These apps lure the youth to earn money quickly. But later, people get broken financially and mentally.

A similar case had come to light earlier as well

Last year, the Mahadev betting app controversy came to light, and several names from Bollywood, Tollywood, and the television industry were linked. An action was taken in that case. Now, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also taking action in this matter. The scale of the scam will become clear after questioning and investigation.

