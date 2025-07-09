Sandeep Reddy Vanga praises Saiyaara trailer, says 'It's purely Mohith suri's Magic' | See Post Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacted to the official trailer of Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara' on Wednesday. He also extended his wishes to debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Check the post here.

New Delhi:

The 'Animal' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Wednesday took to his official X handle (formerly Twitter) to praise the official trailer of Mohit Suri's upcoming romantic drama film 'Saiyaara'. This most anticipated film features Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles. The makers of the film released the official trailer on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, on various social media platforms. The 2-minute and 43-second trailer has garnered over 60 million views and thousands of comments on the official YouTube channel of Yash Raj Films (YRF).

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacts to 'Saiyaara' trailer

Taking to the X handle, Sandeep expressed his views on the trailer and extended his wishes to the debutants. In the post, he wrote, "Witnessing a hindi heartland love story completely emphasizing on romance and drama. Waiting to watch it on the first day. Wishing the debutants all the very best. It's purely Mohith suri's Magic," along with a smiley emoticon."

Check the X post below:

Who are debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda?

For those who don't know, Ahaan Panday is the son of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday's brother Chikki Panday. On the other hand, Aneet Padda has worked in the coming-of-age drama television series 'Big Girls Don't Cry' and also featured in the 2022 film 'Salaam Venky'.

About the movie 'Saiyaara'

The romantic drama film, which was supposed to be Aashiqui 3, is written by Sankalp Sadanah, Rohan Shankar and produced by Akshaye Widhani under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The music of this film is composed by Faheem Abdullah, Tanishk Bagchi, Arslan Nizami, Mithoon, Vishal Mishra and Sachet Parampara. Talking about its release date, it is slated to hit the silver screens on Friday, July 18, 2025.

