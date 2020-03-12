Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal team up for Tamil romance 'Hey Sinamika'

Jio Studios on Thursday announced their first Tamil film, titled "Hey Sinamika", featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal.

The film marks the directorial debut of leading south choreographer Brinda. Directed by ace choreographer turned director Brindha Gopal, the romantic comedy went on the floors on Thursday.

According to a press release, noted filmmaker Mani Ratnam directed the first shot, while south actor Khushbu gave the clap. The shoot commenced in Chennai today. "Super excited to announce our first Tamil film #HeySinamika with top talent - Dulquer, Kajal Aggarwal, and Aditi Rao Hydari," read a tweet on the official handle of Jio Studios.

The film's synopsis reads: "Five years into her marriage, a fiercely independent girl has had enough of her doting and fussy stay-at-home husband. Her strange/outrageous plans to separate leads to hilarious consequences."

The film follows a couple, played by Dulquer and Aditi, and how after five years into their marriage, the fiercely independent woman has had enough of her doting and fussy stay-at-home husband. Her strange and outrageous plans to separate leads to hilarious consequences.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries