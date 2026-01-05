Did Allu Arjun's AA22xA6 makers reveal Deepika Padukone's samurai avatar? Deleted photo sparks buzz The makers of Allu Arjun's upcoming film AA22xA6 posted a photo of the Deepika Padukone in a warrior look, sparking excitement among fans. However, the photo was soon deleted, leaving fans speculating.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 40th birthday on January 5, 2026. She will next be seen in the much-awaited film AA22xA6, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee. On Monday, the makers of the film shared a photo of Deepika Padukone in a strong warrior look, sparking excitement among fans.

However, the photo which was posted by the Instagram account of Sun Music was quickly deleted, leaving fans curious if it was a mistake or if more details are coming soon. The deleted image has led to speculation about the character's role and the themes of the film.

Did Allu Arjun's AA22xA6 makers reveal Deepika Padukone's samurai avatar?

On Monday, a division of Sun Pictures, Sun Music, wished Deepika Padukone on her birthday by sharing a picture of her in a samurai warrior outfit. The caption read, "Wishing the gorgeous actress @deepikapadukone a very Happy Birthday! (sic)"

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SUN MUSIC)Screengrab taken from Sun Music's Instagram post

(Image Source : X: @SUNMUSIC)Screengrab taken from Sun Music's X post

It is significant to note that this project marks the first collaboration between the trio - Deepika Padukone, Atlee, and South superstar Allu Arjun.

Deepika Padukone joins Allu Arjun and Atlee's AA22xA6

The makers of the film announced Deepika Padukone's joining the project by sharing a teaser video in June 2025. Sharing the first look teaser on social media, Sun Pictures wrote, "The Queen marches to conquer! Welcome onboard @deepikapadukone #TheFacesOfAA22xA6 #AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures (sic)."

Deepika Padukone's work front

On the work front, besides Allu Arjun's AA22xA6, Deepika Padukone's upcoming projects include Shah Rukh Khan's King. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and also features a star-studded cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Shukla, Abhay Verma, Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor in the key roles. King is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

