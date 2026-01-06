UP SIR draft voter list: Top three districts where maximum number of voters have been removed Of the state’s total 15.44 crore registered voters, the names of 12.55 crore people (around 81.3 per cent) have been retained in the draft list. As a result of the revision, over 2.89 crore names have been deleted from the rolls.

The Election Commission on Tuesday released the draft electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Of the state’s total 15.44 crore registered voters, the names of 12.55 crore people (around 81.3 per cent) have been retained in the draft list.

As a result of the revision, over 2.89 crore names have been deleted from the rolls.

Top three districts with maximum deletions

Lucknow, Prayagraj and Kanpur are the three districts of Uttar Pradesh where the maximum number of deletions have taken place. As per the UP CEO, 12,00,138 persons have been removed from the voter list in Lucknow district, the highest in the state.

Prayagraj witnessed the deletion of 11,56,305 voters, while 9,02,148 people were removed from Kanpur Nagar.

Deletions from other key districts

Ghaziabad- 8,18,139

Agra- 8,36,943

Meerut- 6,65,635

Gorakhpur- 6,45,625

CEO Rinwa gives details of forms

State Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa stated that individuals who want to have their names deleted from the list or correct any inaccurate details should submit Form 7 or Form 8. Those whose names are missing from the list can apply for inclusion by filling out Form 6.

"Form 7 should be filled in case someone wants to remove their name from the list or if a family member has died. Form 8 should be filled if there is any incorrect information or if the voter has shifted. The first step is to check their name in the draft list published today. Voters have a period of one month to do so," Rinwa said.

“On March 6, 2026, we will issue the final voter list under SIR. Voters should check their details by entering their EPIC number on the website. I urge voters to do so. If their name is not available, they should fill out Form 6,” he added.

