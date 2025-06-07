Deepika Padukone joins Allu Arjun in Atlee's magnum opus 'AA22xA6' | Watch first look The makers of the most anticipated Atlee's magnum opus project 'AA22xA6' officially announced Deepika Padukone as the lead actress. Watch the first look video here.

New Delhi:

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is all set to make her mark in the South Indian film industry as she joins director Atlee’s much-anticipated magnum opus, tentatively titled 'AA22 x A6', opposite Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. The makers of the film dropped the announcement video on the official X handle (formerly Twitter) on Saturday. The announcement has created a buzz among fans on social media.

For the unversed, this collaboration marks the first collaboration between the trio - Deepika Padukone, Atlee, and Allu Arjun. Sharing the first look video on social media, the makers wrote, "The Queen marches to conquer! Welcome onboard @deepikapadukone #TheFacesOfAA22xA6"

Watch the video here:

Fans have expressed their excitement over this high-octane pan-India film. One user wrote, "Will be the next blockbuster in Pan India." Another user wrote, "Queen is back." Netizens have praised Deepika Padukone on joining the star cast of this magnum opus project 'AA22xA6', one user wrote, "Deepika padukone is truly a superstar. Her aura and screen presence are unbelievable."

Check the reactions here:

Also Read: Box office report: Know how much Kamal Haasan's Thug Life and Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 earn on Friday?