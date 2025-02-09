Day after coming out of jail, Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa shares 'The Devil' poster

Follow us on Image Source : X Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa shares 'The Devil' poster

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, the accused in the Renukaswamy murder case was jailed in June last year. After coming out of jail on Saturday, the actor addressed his fans while releasing a video on his Instagram account. He was seen thanking his fans and while talking about his health, he requested his fans for support. Now the matter is clear as to why Darshan asked for support as his upcoming film The Devil is gearing up for its release.

The Devil teaser will be released soon

The Kannada actor again took to his Instagram profile to share the poster of his upcoming film The Devil. With this, it has also been made clear that the teaser of this film will be released on Darshan's birthday, February 16. 'Our newest venture leap coming soon to you!' read their caption.

Darshan's video

Actor Darshan is out of jail due to health reasons. Recently, he released a video from his Instagram account and thanked the fans. He has thanked the fans for their support and love in difficult times. Also, it has been requested that fans should not gather crowds outside his residence on the occasion of his birthday. He has cited health reasons for this. The actor said that like every year, this time too he wanted to personally thank all the people who came to wish him on his birthday.

'But this time the only problem is my health, nothing else. I can't stand for long and thank everyone... Whenever I take injections for 15-20 days I get well and as soon as the effect wears off, the pain starts. I will have to undergo an operation. I will have to consult my doctors about what to do next. You know about spinal problems,' the Kannada actor said in the video.

What is the Renukaswamy murder case?

Darshan and his friend actress Pavithra Gowda are among the 17 accused in the Renukaswamy murder case. He, Gowda and some other accused in the case were granted bail by the High Court on December 13 last year, while others had already got bail. Actor Darshan was arrested on June 11 last year for murdering his fan Renukaswamy.

Also Read: Loveyapa, Deva to Badass Ravi Kumar, a look at Saturday's box office report