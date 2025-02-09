Loveyapa, Deva to Badass Ravi Kumar, a look at Saturday's box office report

Follow us on Image Source : X A look at Saturday's box office report

Cinema lovers have many options to watch in theatres these days. Two Bollywood films have been released this Friday, while some are already running in theatres before them. But, the thing to note is which of these films could attract the maximum audience to cinemas. It is a weekend and Valentine's Week is also going on. So, let's know how each film performed on Saturday.

Loveyapa

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor have made their big screen debut with the film 'Loveyapa' directed by Advait Chandan. It was released on the first day of Valentine's Week i.e. February 7. But, its magic does not seem to work. The film, made at a cost of about Rs 50 crore, collected Rs 1.25 crore on the opening day. At the same time, Loveyapa collected Rs 1.50 crore on the second day. The total collection of the film has now become Rs 2.65 crore.

Badass Ravi Kumar

Along with 'Loveyapa', Himesh Reshammiya's film 'Badass Ravi Kumar' was also released in theatres on February 7. Compared to 'Loveyapa', it is also doing well in terms of box office business. The film has been made with a budget of around Rs 20 crore. On the first day, this film earned well considering its budget. The film did a business of Rs 2.75 crore on the first day. On the other hand, yesterday on Saturday, it did a business of two crore rupees on the second day. The total collection of the film has become Rs 4.75 crore.

Vidamuyarchy

South superstar Ajith's much-awaited film 'Vidamuyarchy' is also adorned in theatres. The film released in theaters on February 6, 2025 is being liked by the audience. Ajith is also seen in this film along with Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra. On the first day on Thursday, Vidamuarachchi collected Rs 26 crore. On the second day, it earned Rs 10.25 crore. Yesterday, on Saturday, there was a sharp jump in the earnings. Yesterday, on the third day, the film collected Rs 14.62 crore. The total earnings have become Rs 51.26 crore. According to reports, the budget of the film is around Rs 200 crore.

Sky Force

The film 'Sky Force' is also running in theatres. This film, which had a good start from the first day, is still successful in gathering viewers even after 15 days. This film is adorned with stars like Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahadia, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. Yesterday, on Friday, there was some decline in the earnings of Sky Force, but as soon as the weekend came, it roared once again. Yesterday, on Saturday, this film did a business of 1.5 crores. Its total collection has reached around Rs 127 crores.

Deva

Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Deva' is also running in theatres, but its magic has not worked. In nine days, this film has not been able to earn even Rs 50 crores. Yesterday on Friday, it collected only Rs 8 lakhs. Yesterday on Saturday, the ninth day, the film collected Rs 1.20 crores. The total collection of the film has reached Rs 30.40 crores.

Also Read: Pritam Chakraborty's staff member steals Rs 40 lakh from studio, FIR registered