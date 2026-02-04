D55: Mammootty teams up with Dhanush after 13 years for Rajkumar Periasamy's film Megastar Mammootty is set to feature in Rajkumar Periasamy’s film alongside Dhanush. The makers confirmed his involvement on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

Megastar Mammootty is set to feature in Rajkumar Periasamy's film, tentatively titled D55, alongside Dhanush. The makers confirmed his involvement on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, by sharing a social media post.

This collaboration is also interesting because Mammootty and Dhanush will reunite on screen after a 13-year gap. The duo was last seen together in the 2013 film 'Proprietors: Kammath & Kammath'.

Announcing his involvement in the Tamil film, the production house wrote, "When the Big M chooses a story, it becomes history Super excited to welcome Megastar @mammootty onboard #D55! We are honoured! Thank you #Mammootty sir (sic)." Take a look below:

Rajkumar Periasamy welcomes Mammootty to D55

Sharing his gratitude, director Rajkumar Periasamy took to his X handle and wrote, "Dear @mammukka The day you said ‘Yes’ I knew the almighty has blessed #D55 with Divinity I’m honoured and ecstatic to welcome you, our very own #Mammootty sir on board for the film! Can’t wait to see your magic unfold along @dhanushkraja sir. Here’s to my #OyeMammootty times for life (sic)."

What we know about D55's cast so far

Recently, the makers have been announcing the cast details on social media. Besides Dhanush, the film will feature Parasakthi actress Sreeleela, Premam actress Sai Pallavi, and South superstar Mammootty in key roles.

Mammootty and Dhanush's work front

On the work front, Mammootty was recently seen in Jithin K Jose's crime thriller Kalamkaval, where he played a lead role. Moreover, he also made a cameo appearance in comedy drama Chatha Pacha which hit the screens on January 22, 2026. On the other hand, Dhanush was last seen in Aanand L Rai's film Tere Ishk Mein opposite Kriti Sanon.

