Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHIRANJEEVI COVID-19: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan launch oxygen banks in Andhra Pradesh

As the country continues to battle against the third wave of COVID-19 many celebrities are coming forward to extend their help. Recently, there have been many cases where the short supply of medical oxygen has led to the death of several Covid-19 patients. To reduce the shortage of medical oxygen, Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan have launched ‘oxygen banks’ in Anantapur and Guntur districts via his Charitable Trust.

"This morning from 10.30 AM in Anantapur and Guntur district centers. Chiranjeevi Oxygen Banks will be available to the public in Khammam, Karim Nagar and 5 other districts from tomorrow. No one should bother finding oxygen on time anymore," read a tweet from Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust.

Chiranjeevi retweeted and wrote: “Mission begins. Let there be no deaths due to lack of life-saving oxygen.”

The actor has been at the forefront during the pandemic to help people. Earlier, Chiranjeevi had launched a Covid-19 vaccination drive for members of the Telugu film fraternity. In association with Corona Crisis Charity (CCC), they had announced that artists and journalists associated with the Telugu film industry, who are above 45, will be given free Covid-19 vaccination. He had also promised that beneficiaries would get required medicines under this scheme at subsidized rates. Last year, he donated ₹1 crore as a relief fund.

ALSO READ: Prabhas to feature in 'Mission Impossible 7' with Tom Cruise, claims THIS viral post. Is it for real?

Chiranjeevi also donated Rs. 2 lakh to Tamil actor Ponnambalam, who had recently undergone kidney surgery. Later, Ponnambalam also thanked Chiranjeevi through a video message. He said in the video, "Greetings, Chiranjeevi sir. The money (Rs 2 lakh) you gave for my kidney transplant was extremely helpful. I will never forget your help. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. God bless you."