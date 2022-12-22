Connect Twitter review: Nayanthara's horror-thriller leaves internet divided, netizens say 'not connected'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Nayanthara starrer 'Connect' Twitter review

Connect Twitter review: Nayanthara starrer horror-thriller helmed by Ashwin Saravanan and produced by Vignesh Shivan, hit theatres on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The film also features Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher and Vinay Rai. The plot centres around the unsettling circumstances a mother encounters during the nationwide lockdown in India. Nayanthara, who is a single mother, begins to notice alarming changes in her daughter's behaviour. She seeks the virtual assistance of a pastor, played by Anupam Kher, who suggests conducting a virtual exorcism. The rest of the film is about Nayanthara’s efforts to save her daughter. What happens next is for you to watch in the film.

Cinegoers and Nayanthara fans watched the movie on the day of its release and jammed the microblogging site with reviews about the horror-thriller. The film received mixed reviews on the internet. While some called it an "edge of the seat thriller," others felt that it could not connect well with them.

One user wrote, "#Connect it's an well made horror film It gives u realistic feel , i enjoyed the movie much , an superb work , it works for me." Another user wrote, "#Connect Lot's of Jumps cat Lot's of LOL Moment in Negative Sense Totally this Connect is Successfully Disconnected with the Audience and Praise The Lady Super Star." A third user commented, "#Connect A horror Film with connectivity issues, but technical aspects of film are brilliant."

Nayanthara starrer released on the longest right of the year. Reacting about the same, the actress said, "It’s a coincidence to be honest. But to now think of this. It all makes sense to release a film that’s relevant to night and horror stories!!! All night shows have been sold out now and for the weekend, happy to see that on this special day."

