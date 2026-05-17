Chinmayi Sripaada remembers 'crying buckets' dubbing for Trisha in Suriya's Karuppu; hints at Leo controversy

New Delhi:

Filmmaker-actor RJ Balaji’s Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, finally hit theatres on Friday after being delayed by a day due to financial issues. The film opened to a positive response from audiences, with many viewers especially praising singer and voice artist Chinmayi Sripaada for dubbing Trisha's character, Preethi.

Soon after the film's release, Chinmayi opened up about her experience of working on the project. In a candid post on X, (formerly Twitter), she admitted that she was affraid to even reveal that she had dubbed for the film.

Her statement quickly drew attention online, particularly because of the controversy surrounding her previous dubbing work in Vijay's film Leo. Read on for more details.

Chinmayi Sripaada says she was 'afraid' to reveal she dubbed in Karuppu

Revealing about her work in Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's Karuppu, Chinmayi on Saturday wrote on X, "Strange I am readying myself saying this... I was genuinely afraid this time, of sharing that I dubbed in Karuppu."

She mentioned that she has known RJ Balaji and his wife, for a long time. Because of that, she did not want them to face criticism or unnecessary trouble for bringing her on board. The concern came from her past experience during Vijay's film Leo, when backlash erupted after she dubbed for Trisha in the film.

She wrote, "I have known RJ Balaji a long time - he and his wife, are such lovely people and RJB himself, is someone whose entire life is such a story of grit, determination and a man working so, very hard to make his dreams come true. Maybe because I knew him and his family so well, that I was scared for him of what pushbacks he will get based on the experience last time with Leo." Take a look below:

Chinmayi Sripaada remembers 'crying buckets' dubbing for Trisha in Suriya's Karuppu

Chinmayi also recalled that she cried buckets dubbing in couple of scenes in the film which was triggering for her. She added, "I remember crying buckets dubbing a couple of scenes in the film - it was a massive trigger, almost like I saw everything play out from the past, on the big screen."

What happened during the Leo controversy

For the unversed, In 2018, Chinmayi was removed from the Tamil Dubbing Union after she publicly spoke about sexual harassment in the industry during the #MeToo movement. She had accused union president Radha Ravi at the time.

Years later, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj and producer Lalit Kumar reportedly decided to cast Chinmayi as the dubbing voice for Trisha in the Tamil, Telugu and Kannada versions of Leo, starring Vijay.

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