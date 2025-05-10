Box Office Report: Nani's Hit 3 or Suriya's Retro, which South Indian film earned more on Day 9? A close competition is being witnessed between two South Indian films. Telugu language Hit 3 and Tamil language Retro have been racing at the box office from May 1.

New Delhi:

On May 1, films from different genres were released on the big screens. Two films from Bollywood, Raid 2 and The Bhootnii, were released and two big star films from South, Retro and Hit The Third Case, also hit the big screens on the same day. While The Bhootnii is struggling before Raid 2, the result of who has the upper hand between Retro and Hit 3 in South cinema is out now. Hit 3 and Retro were two of the most anticipated films of this year. One is a suspense thriller and the other is a romance-action drama. Even though Retro may have blown away Hit 3 on the first day, it remained ahead of the Surya starrer film for the first week. Let's have a look at their ninth day collection.

Box Office Collection of Hit 3

Nani starrer suspense thriller Hit 3, which was earning above Rs 2 crore for the last 8 days, has now come down to Rs 1. According to Sacnilk, Sailesh Kolanu directorial film Hit 3 has collected Rs 1.75 crore on the ninth day, i.e. second Friday, at the domestic box office.

First day - 21 crores

Second day - 10.5 crores

Third day - 10.4 crores

Fourth day - 10.25 crores

Fifth day - 3.65 crores

Sixth day - 3.25 crores

Seventh day - 2.35 crores

Eighth day - 2.1 crores

Ninth day - 1.75 crores

Lifetime collection - 65.25 crores

Box office collection of Retro

Talking about Retro, Surya's film, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, may be lagging behind Hit 3, but it has tried its best to give competition on Friday. According to initial figures, Retro has done a business of Rs 1.37 crore at the domestic box office on the 9th day.

First day - 19.25 crores

Second day - 7.75 crores

Third day - 8 crores

Fourth day - 8.15 crores

Fifth day - 3.4 crores

Sixth day - 2.5 crores

Seventh day - 1.9 crores

Eighth day - 1.82 crores

Ninth day - 1.35 crores

Lifetime collection - 54.12 crores

Also Read: Celina Jaitly hits back at users who unfollowed her for supporting Operation Sindoor