Celina Jaitly hits back at users who unfollowed her for supporting Operation Sindoor Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly shared a post on Instagram, in which she hit back at those who object to her raising voice for Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

India and Pakistan are currently having border tensions. In such a situation, stars from the Bollywood to the TV industry are also not shying away from expressing their opinion and supporting their country. The Indian Army avenged the Pahalgam attack with Operation Sindoor on April 7, on which many Indian artists praised the army and expressed pride. Actress Celina Jaitly, who lives in Austria, also praised Operation Sindoor and the Indian Armed Forces. She also expressed her support for the Indian Armed Forces and appreciated their commitment to protect the nation. But, the actress also got trolled for it.

Celina Jaitly lashes out at trolls

Meanwhile, Celina Jaitly shared another post, in which she also gave a strong reply to those trolls who threatened to unfollow her for praising India's Operation Sindoor. In such a situation, Celina, while defending her stand on patriotism, asked the trolls to unfollow her if her voice against terrorism threatens them. 'Those who are unfollowing me or threatening me because I am speaking for my country - read this carefully. I will never apologise for standing with my country. I will never remain silent when innocent people are killed in the name of terror,' read her Instagram post.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Celina Jaitly's Instagram story

Proud of Operation Sindoor: Celina Jaitly

Celina further wrote in her post, 'I mourn the loss of every innocent life. But I will never stand with those who justify or glorify violence. If my love for India hurts you, if my voice against terrorism scares you, then proudly unfollow me. You never had to walk this path with me. I speak for peace. I stand for truth and I always stand with my soldiers. They protect you without asking your name or religion.'

