Parth Samthaan confirms his role as ACP Ayushman in CID 2 to end soon, says 'I won't be continuing for long'

Television actor Parth Samthaan, who recently joined the cast of CID as ACP Ayushman, has now confirmed that his role will end soon. The Kasauti Zindagi Ki actor made a comeback with the second instalment of the popular crime show CID, where he replaced the character of ACP Pradyuman, played by Shivaji Satam. His entry in this television series created a buzz on the internet, and now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, he confirmed that he will say goodbye to the show soon.

Parth Samthaan told Pinkvilla, 'It’s been an absolute pleasure to be a part of a cult show like CID, even if it’s just for a brief period. I was on board for a few episodes only, a guest appearance, but later got extended for a couple of months.'

The Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan actor further explained, 'Initially, we couldn’t give any confirmation on the same as it would have spoiled the excitement of the show. And now with Shivaji Sir’s return, that thrilling twist about the mole will be unfolded very soon.' Talking about his upcoming projects, he said, 'Anyway, I have other work commitments lined up, hence I won’t be continuing for long. But yes, I’m grateful for all the love and support the audience has shown during my brief stint.'

For the unversed, Parth has featured in several TV serials, including Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan, Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Best Friends Forever. The 34-year-old actor was last seen in the romantic drama film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Khushali Kumar, Naresh Gosain and Aruna Irani. The film is directed by Binoy Gandhi and is available to stream on JioHotstar.

