Shreya Ghoshal postpones her Mumbai concert amid India-Pakistan conflict, new date soon | See Post Singer Shreya Ghoshal postpones her homecoming concert that was scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Mumbai. On Friday, she issued a statement on her Instagram handle.

New Delhi:

Renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal has postponed her upcoming Mumbai concert, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 10, in the light of rising tensions between India and Pakistan. On Friday, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a statement about the postponement of her homecoming concert in Mumbai. She was scheduled to perform at Jio World Garden in BKC, Mumbai, as part of her All Hearts Tour.

The singer announced that the concert will be postponed due to the current events unfolding in our beloved country. However, she added that this was not a cancellation, just a postponement. The new date will be announced soon. In the Instagram post she said, 'My dearest fans, With a heavy heart, I want to share that my homecoming concert in Mumbai, part of the All Hearts Tour and scheduled for 10th May 2025 at Jio World Garden, BKC, will be postponed due to the current events unfolding in our beloved country. This concert means the world to me, and I was looking forward to sharing a powerful evening with all of you. But as an artist and a citizen, I feel a deep responsibility to stand in solidarity with the nation during this time.'

New date to be announced soon

The singer further added, 'I promise that this is not a cancellation, just a postponement. We will reunite soon, stronger and more united than ever. A new date will be announced very soon, and all tickets purchased will remain valid for the rescheduled concert. Our exclusive ticketing partnet BookMyShow, will be reaching out to all tickets holders with further instructions and updates.'

She concluded the note by thanking everyone for understanding and support in advance. On Thursday, Arijit Singh also postponed his Abu Dhabi concert amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. His concert was scheduled for May 9, 2025, at Etihad Arena, Yas Island.

