Romeo Akbar Walter to The Diplomat, Patriotic films featuring John Abraham

Bollywood actor John Abraham is known for portraying characters in patriotic films. His notable patriotic films include 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran,' 'Batla House,' and 'Satyameva Jayate,' where he played the roles defining national pride and military action. In this article, we have curated a list of patriotic films that feature John Abraham.

Romeo Akbar Walter

Robbie Grewal's directorial 'Romeo Akbar Walter' is a story about an Indian banker who is recruited by the Research and Analysis Wing for a secret mission inside Pakistan. It features Mouni Roy, John Abraham and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran tells the story of Ashwat Raina and his teammates who went to Pokhran to re-conduct a nuclear test. It stars John Abraham, Boman Irani and Diana Penty in the lead roles. Critics have given 7.6 out of 10 stars on IMDb.

Madras Cafe

The spy-action thriller film 'Madras Cafe' is directed by Shoojit Sircar and features John Abraham, Nargis Fakhri and Raashi Khanna in the key roles. The movie follows the story of an Indian intelligence agent who went on a secret mission to Sri Lanka. With an IMDb rating of 7.9, the film is available on Netflix.

Pathaan

John Abraham was also featured in the spy-thriller film Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Ashutosh Rana. This Bollywood film is directed by Siddharth Anand, is available to stream on the Prime Video platform.

The Diplomat

The actor was recently seen in a political thriller film, 'The Diplomat', alongside Sadia Khateeb and Kumud Mishra in the lead roles, which is now available to stream on the OTT platform Netflix. The film is directed by Shivam Nair and written by Ritesh Shah. It tells the story of an Indian diplomat named JP Singh (played by John Abraham) who is attempting to bring back an Indian girl from Pakistan.

