Bheemla Nayak controversy: Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati's confrontation scene offends communities

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANA DAGGUBATI Bheemla Nayak poster featuring Pawan Kalyan Rana Daggubati

Highlights 'Bheemla Nayak' features Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan in lead

The Telugu film was released on February 25

Telugu film Bheemla Nayak has embroiled itself in controversy. A particular scene from the film has offended communities of Andhra Pradesh. Some people have also lodged a complaint against the makers of 'Bheemla Nayak'. As per reports, the Kummari and Shalivahana communities in Andhra Pradesh have been offended by a particular scene from 'Bheemla Nayak' in which Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan have a face-off, followed by a high-octane action sequence.

The scene in question is a fight sequence from 'Bheemla Nayak' that features Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan locking horns. As Rana charges at Pawan Kalyan, he is seen smashing off a pot-wheel. As the communities whose traditional occupation is pottery are offended by this act in the movie, they seem to have raised their voice against it.

According to Purushotham, from Guntur, the corporation chairman of both the communities, the scene has affected their livelihood, and he hence demanded the scene be cut out of the movie.

"Pottery wheel is our livelihood and we worship it every day. We were deeply hurt by Rana kicking the wheel and it is a matter of pride for us. The scene should be removed immediately, we have serious objections," IANS quoted Purushotham as saying.

Well, the makers of the movie are yet to respond on the same. Helmed by Sagar K Chandra, 'Bheemla Nayak' was released last Friday, received a great response from fans and audiences.

Talking about the film, Rana, a strong opponent locks his horns with a dynamic cop, a role essayed by Pawan Kalyan. A war of ego between the two will fill the rest of the story, while some of their glimpses in the trailer promise some high-octane action sequences. Actress Nithya Menen is seen in an important role, while she even confronts the villain, Daniel Shekar, a role played by Rana. Actor Murali Sharma's role is established well, as he seems to be the well-wisher and a support system to the hot-headed cop.

Helmed by Saagar K Chandra, 'Bheemla Nayak' was released on February 25 and has apparently crossed Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box-office.

Meanwhile, action drama 'Bheemla Nayak' is gearing up for its Hindi release soon. Reports say the dubbed Hindi version of 'Bheemla Nayak' will be released on March 4.