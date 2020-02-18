26-year-old Bengaluru playback singer hangs herself from ceiling fan over dowry harassment

Bengaluru playback singer hangs herself from ceiling fan over dowry harassment

On Monday, a 26-year-old playback singer from Bengaluru committed suicide over alleged dowry harassment. Sushmitha HS aka Sushmitha Raje, a resident of Kumaraswamy Layout in south Bengaluru hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her parents’ house on Malagala Main Road, Nagarbhavi in the wee hours of 17th February.

According to the report in TOI, the police claimed that Sushmitha came to her mother’s house in Nagarbhavi on Sunday. She had dinner and chatted with her mother Meenakshi and younger brother Sachin before going to sleep. “Around 1am, she sent a WhatsApp message to Sachin and her mother, explaining that she was having a tough time with her husband Sharath Kumar and his relatives and this was prompting her to commit suicide. While Meenakshi’s phone was switched off, Sachin saw the message around 5.30am and rushed to her room only to find her hanging from the fan by a dupatta,” Annapoorneshwari Nagar police said.

Sushmitha had given her voice in several songs in movies including Sri Samanya and Halutuppa. It is said that she had a fight with her husband Sharath, who is a car showroom manager. Police has registered a case of dowry death under IPC Section 304B after Sudhmita’s mother Meenakshi filed a complaint against him. Ramesh Banoth, deputy commissioner of police (west), said, “We have registered a case against Sushmitha’s husband Sharath, his aunt Vaidehi and his younger sister Geetha. We will arrest them soon.”

Sushmitha married Sharath on July 1, 2018 and was staying with him at his KS Layout residence. Police said that Sushmitha had told her brother that Sharath, Geetha and Vaidehi subjected her to cruelty and harassed her for dowry. They also informed that said all three suspects have been on the run ever since they learnt about her death.

Meenakshi, Sushmitha’s mother, revealed that she forced Sushmitha to get married even though she was not ready. She also revealed she spend Rs 20 lakh in the wedding and also gave 150 grms gold to her daughter and Sharath. “Sharath and his family members used to harass her and ask her to leave the house. Where could she go? She knew how society would treat her if she left her husband. She had seen my plight after my husband left me. All this might have pushed her to take the extreme step,” she added.

