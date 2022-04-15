Beast: Thalapathy Vijay & Pooja Hegde's fans across the world celebrate success of film with firecrackers

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Beast fans reactions

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer 'Beast' was released in theatres amid great expectations and surpassing them all, it conveys its fire and power to the audience. Well on its way to emerging as a massive hit, the action-packed movie is a theme park of all kinds of wild rides. Having hailed 'Beast (RAW)' as a must-watch with repeat value, fans just can't seem to stop raving about it.

A fan named Kaushik, who came to watch the first show of the movie, told ANI that he has been watching Vijay's movies for the past four-five years. "Today I have taken off from the office for the movie. I have also booked two more shows which I will watch."

Another fan named Satya spoke to ANI after watching the movie on Wednesday. He said that "I am here from 3 am (2130 GMT), I am here for the celebration. 4.30 am (2330 GMT) show, it's done and 7.30 am (0200 GMT) saw back to back shows. It's time for office but I am not in the mood today."

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, 'Beast (RAW)' is an action thriller set inside a mall hijacked by terrorists and unbeknownst to them, Vijay's character Veera Raghavan (present in the mall) takes it upon himself to fight the terrorists. He is introduced as a notorious spy, who is in the mall with his girlfriend Preeti (Pooja).

The film marks the first time Vijay and Pooja have been paired together and both their fans are in for a treat in theatres because their chemistry is un-missable. 'Beast (RAW)' is produced by Sun Pictures. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Starring Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Lilliput Faruqui and Ankur Ajit Vikal, 'Beast (RAW)' was released on April 13, 2022. It is released by UFO Moviez in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the same day across North India.

