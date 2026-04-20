Atlee welcomes second child, a baby girl with wife Priya: 'Feeling blessed'

New Delhi:

Atlee has welcomed his second child, a baby girl, with his wife, Priya Atlee. In January, the couple announced that they are all set to make a cute addition to the family. Atlee and Priya tied the knot in 2014. They welcomed son Meer in January 2023.

Atlee and Priya welcome baby girl

Taking to Instagram, the Jawan director shared a post on behalf of their first child, son Meer. On a pink backdrop, a little boy seemed to be sitting on top of a toy car in the announcement post. "Yay! I've got a baby sister", read the text. "We, Priya and Atlee, are blessed with a baby girl." The note was dated April 20, 2026. Take a look:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday, others congratulate

Several celebrities poured in their wishes for the couple on social media. Iamhu maq wrote, “Congratulations,” while Kajal Aggarwal shared a heartfelt note, saying, “Yayyy big congratulations, lots of love to the little baby girl, parents, grandparents and most of all Meeer.” Ananya Panday added, “Biggest congratulations.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ramya Pandian kept it simple with warm “Congratulations” messages, while Nisha Aggarwal chimed in with, “Yay! Congratulations @atlee47 @priyaatlee,” celebrating the happy news with love and excitement.

While Atlee welcomed a baby girl, Raaka actress Deepika Padukone announced second pregnancy

Deepika Padukone, who is Atlee's leading lady in his upcoming film with Allu Arjun, Raaka, announced her second pregnancy on April 19. Deepika gave fans a small but meaningful glimpse into her personal life by sharing a photo featuring her daughter, Dua, holding a pregnancy test stick with two pink lines. The subtle reveal quickly caught attention, and soon after, celebrities and fans flooded the comments with warm wishes and congratulations for the couple. Here is the post:

Previously, Atlee has worked with Deepika Padukone in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Also read: Deepika Padukone announces second pregnancy at 40: Revisiting her viral maternity shoot with Ranveer Singh