Are Pushpa 2 actress Sreeleela and MI cricketer Tilak Varma dating? What we know

New Delhi:

South Indian actress Sreeleela and Mumbai Indians cricketer Tilak Varma have been drawing attention online following reports circulating about the two being in a relationship. But according to a source close to the matter, these rumours are completely baseless and untrue.

The speculation of two of them dating gained attention following appearances by the duo in different events, both in temples and sporting games around same time. However, none of these situations confirm any connection between the two. Read on for more details.

Are Pushpa 2 actress Sreeleela and MI cricketer Tilak Varma dating?

An industry source has said that there is absolutely no truth to these claims, adding, "The rumours surrounding Tilak Varma and Sreeleela are completely baseless and untrue."

The source further added, "The two have never even met or spoken to each other. There is absolutely no truth to these speculations and such fabricated stories should not be circulated without any factual basis."

For the unversed, Tilak Varma is a left-handed Indian batter who plays for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sreeleela's work front and upcoming projects

On the work front, Sreeleela was last seen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh starring Pawan Kalyan, which also features Raashii Khanna in a lead role. Earlier, the Pushpa 2 actress appeared in Parasakthi, a Tamil epic drama starring Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan.

She will next be seen in Rajkumar Periasamy's Tamil action film, tentatively titled D55. The film also stars Dhanush and Sai Pallavi. Notably, this marks her first collaboration with Dhanush.

Moreover, Sreeleela is gearing up for her Bollywood debut alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film is directed by Anurag Basu with music for the film is composed by Pritam.

Also Read: Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT release: When and where to watch Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela's Telugu film