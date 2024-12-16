Allu Arjun's social media post for boy injured in Hyderabad stampede gets mixed reactions

Follow us on Image Source : X Allu Arjun's post for boy injured in Hyderabad stamped

National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun returned home on Saturday after spending a night in jail for the Hyderabad stampede case, after which he apologised once again while holding a press conference. Now Allu Arjun has expressed concern over the health of that woman's son. On Sunday, he said that he is very worried about the boy who was injured in the stampede at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theater during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4.

Allu Arjun's post

The actor said in a post on Instagram, 'I am very worried about young Sritej, who is under constant medical care after the unfortunate incident. I have been advised not to visit him and his family at this time due to ongoing legal proceedings.' He further said that he is taking responsibility for the boy's medical needs. The actor further added that he wishes him a speedy recovery and looks forward to meeting him and his family as soon as possible. However, Arjun's post has not been received well. After the home return celebration videos went viral on social media, social media users were irked by the actor.

The story of arrest and bail

For those who don't know, a 39-year-old woman named Revathi died during a stampede-like situation at Sandhya Theatre on December 4, while her son Sritej was injured and is in critical condition. Three people, including Sandhya theatre owner Sandeep, were arrested in connection with the incident that took place on December 9. Notably, Allu Arjun was also arrested on Friday (December 13) in connection with the incident and was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the trial court. He was later granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

Allu Arjun spent the night in jail

However, the copies of the bail order were not uploaded on time, due to which the actor had to spend a night in jail despite getting interim bail. The actor returned home on Saturday morning, where he met his family. Several actors also reached his house to meet Allu Arjun.

