Yogi Adityanath's blitz on Bengal violence: 'Laaton ke bhoot, baaton se nahi maanenge' | WATCH Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made a fiery statement in response to the recent violence in West Bengal. His comments came during his visit to Hardoi, where he was inaugurating and laying foundation stones for various developmental projects.

Hardoi:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday made a fiery statement in response to the recent violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad over the Waqf Amendment Act. Addressing a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, CM Yogi remarked, "Those possessed by violence will not understand through dialogue... They will only be brought to senses by the stick (Laaton ke bhoot, baaton se nahi maanenge). If someone loves Bangladesh so much, they are free to go there."

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further expressed deep concern over the ongoing unrest, saying, "Murshidabad has been burning for a week, yet the state government and everyone else are silent. Whatever happened in Bangladesh is being supported in Bengal. The Chief Minister of West Bengal is silent, and those creating violence are being labelled as 'messengers of peace.'"

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Yogi Adityanatjh's comments came during his visit to Hardoi, where he was inaugurating and laying foundation stones for various developmental projects at the Amar Senani Raja Narpati Singh Memorial site. While addressing the crowd, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister strongly condemned the violence in Bengal and the lack of response from the state government and local authorities.