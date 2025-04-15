Murshidabad violence: Initial probe suggests Bangladeshi miscreants involved, MHA deploys more forces The Centre has deployed paramilitary forces to West Bengal’s Murshidabad district after violence in three border areas. Bangladeshi miscreants, allegedly backed by local TMC leaders, were reportedly involved. The unrest displaced Hindu families, some of whom fled to Malda.

Kolkata:

Murshidabad: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has expressed concerns and deployed additional paramilitary forces to three border areas of Murshidabad in West Bengal following recent incidents of violence. Preliminary reports indicate the involvement of Bangladeshi miscreants, allegedly supported by local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders who later lost control over the situation, government sources said.

The violence, linked to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, had resulted in at least three fatalities, including a father-son duo, and injuries to several others. The unrest also displaced several Hindu families, many of whom have reportedly fled to Malda, triggering fears of renewed infiltration and communal unrest along the border.

Centre questions state response

The Centre has sought a detailed explanation from the West Bengal government over its failure to safeguard lives and property, the reported attack on railway infrastructure, and the apparent police inaction during the initial phase of the unrest.

The Calcutta High Court also criticised the West Bengal government's handling of the situation, stating that earlier deployment of central forces could have prevented the violence. The court then ordered immediate deployment of central forces in the violence-hit areas to ensure peace and stability.

Mamata Banerjee says no to Act in Bengal

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said the Waqf Amendment Act will not be implemented in the state. The BJP, meanwhile, accused the Trinamool Congress of law and order failure. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari moved the Calcutta High Court seeking deployment of central forces to control the violence.

Internet suspended, arrests continue

Authorities have suspended internet services in parts of Murshidabad to prevent the spread of misinformation. Police raids are continuing, with more than 150 people arrested so far across multiple locations. Additional forces are on the ground to prevent further unrest and ensure public safety, while administrative and political efforts continue to address the grievances behind the protests.

(With agency inputs)