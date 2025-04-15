Olive Ridley turtle's 3,500 km sea voyage from Odisha to Konkan coast redraws migration maps While it is known that Olive Ridley turtles nest at multiple beaches between December and March, this marks the first recorded case of one nesting on two coasts in a single season.

New Delhi:

An extraordinary 3,500 km journey undertaken by an Olive Ridley turtle from Odisha to Maharashtra's Guhagar beach has upended long-standing assumptions about the species' migration patterns. Previously, researchers believed that the turtles nesting on India’s east and west coasts belonged to separate populations. However, this new discovery suggests a possible interconnection between the two regions.

The turtle, tagged as "03233," was originally flipper-tagged by Dr Basudev Tripathy, a senior scientist from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), during a mass nesting event at Odisha’s Gahirmatha beach on 18 March 2021.

On 27 January this year, the same turtle was unexpectedly found nesting on Guhagar beach in Maharashtra. A team from the Mangrove Foundation, engaged in a flipper tagging exercise at night, noticed the turtle after she had laid eggs. Upon closer inspection, they discovered she had already been tagged, with the tag linking her to Odisha.

Olive Ridley turtle's extraordinary journey

Researchers estimate the turtle’s journey spanned at least 3,500 km from the east coast to the west coast. While it is known that Olive Ridley turtles nest at multiple beaches between December and March, this marks the first recorded case of one nesting on two coasts in a single season. Scientists believe her likely route took her from Odisha down past Sri Lanka and across to Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.

Dr Tripathy, who has tagged over 12,000 turtles on the Odisha coast over three years, said it may be too soon to conclude there are genetic distinctions between east and west coast populations. However, the findings suggest there could be movement between the two, reinforcing the need to conserve turtle habitats on both coasts, Times of India reported.

Dr Suresh Kumar, a senior scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India, suggested the turtle may have adopted a dual reproductive strategy—participating in mass nesting in Odisha and then engaging in solitary nesting in Maharashtra to maximise reproductive success. He also noted that this movement could help the female influence the sex ratio of her hatchlings, which depends on temperature and moisture levels.

Redrawing concepts and beliefs

Until now, researchers believed Olive Ridley turtles showed strong fidelity to their nesting sites, with east and west coast populations considered separate. But the case of "03233" challenges this view, highlighting the need to reassess assumptions about population dynamics, migration routes, and habitat preferences, especially in the face of climate change.

The Wildlife Institute of India, in collaboration with Maharashtra’s Mangrove Cell and Forest Department, has launched a flipper tagging programme this nesting season along the beaches of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg to monitor further movement.

Tamil Nadu-based IAS officer Supriya Sahu, who serves as the Additional Chief Secretary for Environment, Climate Change & Forests, praised the turtle’s remarkable journey on X, calling it a “rare migratory feat” that has ignited enthusiasm among marine researchers and boosted efforts to deepen the study of Olive Ridley turtles.