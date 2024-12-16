Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule refuses to slow on second weekend, know day 11 collection here

Follow us on Image Source : X Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule day 11 box office collection

The box office collection of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has surprised everyone. While the film has crossed the 1200 crore mark worldwide, the film's figure has crossed 900 crore in India with only 2 weekends. Along with this, the film has broken many records and has moved past several superhit films like Jawan, Stree 2, Animal and RRR. It is worth noting that after the arrest and release of Allu Arjun, the film's earnings have seen a huge jump on Saturday and Sunday. While even on Day 11, this pace does not seem to be decreasing.

According to the initial figures of box office tracker Sacnilk, the film has achieved a collection of 75 crores on the 11th day on Sunday. While in 11 days, the film's collection in India has reached 900.5 crores. In this, the film has earned 279.35 crores in Telugu, 553.1 crores in Hindi, 48.1 crores in Tamil, 6.55 crores in Kannada and 13.4 crores in Malayalam. While with a gross worldwide collection of 1292 crores, it has become the highest-grossing 2024 film in Indian cinema.

If we look at the collection of 10 days, on the first day, Pushpa 2 had an opening of 174.25 crores. On the second day, the film achieved a collection of 93.8 crores. While on the third day, the film earned 119.25 crores. On the fourth day, the earnings reached 141.05 crores. On the fifth day, the collection was 64.45 crores. On the sixth day, the film earned 51.55 crores. While on the seventh day, the film earned 43.35 crores. On the eighth day, the film's figure reached 37.45 crores. On the ninth day, the collection was 36.4 crores. Whereas on the tenth day i.e. the second Saturday, it was seen reaching 63.3 crores.

It is worth noting that Pushpa The Rise was released in 2021, which was made in a budget of 200-250 crores. At the same time, the film received mixed reviews from critics. While it proved to be a success at the box office, the film did a gross collection of 360 to 393.50 crores.

