No Hindi on Bengaluru airport's display boards: Here's what BIAL official said Several videos went viral on social media showing Hindi missing from screens displaying flight information at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, triggering a debate on language bias in Karnataka.

Bengaluru:

Amid an ongoing language debate between the central government and southern states, a social media user recently claimed that Hindi had been removed from the digital display boards at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

In a video posted on X last week, the user showed digital screens at the airport displaying flight numbers, destinations, statuses, and gate numbers in only English and Kannada.

"Today, a surprise awaited at the T1 terminal of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. All the digital boards displaying flight information, flight arrival and departure schedules, and other details were only in English and Kannada,” the user wrote, sharing multiple videos as proof.

Bengaluru Airport official on no Hindi on flight information display

As the post gained traction online, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which manages KIA, responded by saying there had been no changes to its display system. A spokesperson clarified that the use of English and Kannada on digital screens was a long-standing practice aimed at helping passengers effectively.

The spokesperson also added that wayfinding signage across the terminals continues to be displayed in English, Kannada, and Hindi.

Despite the clarification, the post reignited an old discussion about whether major public spaces like airports, bus stations, and railway stations should include multiple languages to cater to India’s linguistic diversity.

Some users praised the absence of Hindi from the displays, calling it a step against “Hindi imposition” and a win for local identity. “A really good development,” one person commented, asserting that Kannadigas were standing up for their language rights.

Others, however, criticised the move. “Do only people who know English and Kannada visit Bengaluru?” one user asked. Another remarked, “Not having Hindi at metro stations is understandable, but it should be there at airports and railway stations.”

A more measured response came from someone who wrote, “As much as I resist Hindi imposition, removing Hindi from travel hubs like airports and railway stations is unwise. These places are meant to help travellers, not make things harder for them.”