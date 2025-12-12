Akhanda 2: Thaandavam X review: Internet hails Nandamuri Balakrishna's Telugu action film Nandamuri Balakrishna's Telugu action film Akhanda 2 - Thaandavam finally hit theatres on December 12, 2025. Fans who watched the first day, first show have been praising the film online. Read on to see what viewers are saying about this action thriller.

New Delhi:

Nandamuri Balakrishna's much-awaited film Akhanda 2 - Thaandavam has finally been released in theatres on Friday, December 12, 2025, after delays. The film was initially scheduled for release on December 5, but was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

The makers announced the new release date on Tuesday. Fans of Nandamuri Balakrishna, who had been eagerly waiting for the film, finally got the chance to watch it on the big screen. Those who watched the first-day, first show have shared their thoughts on the social media platform X. Read on to see what viewers are saying about this action thriller.

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam X review

So far, the film has been receiving positive responses from viewers. One user called Akhanda 2 as "pure mythological mass madness". He also liked the climax and even called the movie "blockbuster". His X post reads, "Pure mythological mass madness Interval peaks Second half- mother sentiment 3 blocks shiva thandavam Climax NBK hit streak continues Blockbuster written al over (sic)."

One user found the movie a "one-time watch" and wrote, "Average movie Thammudu… banger interval and good second half… one-time watch…!!"

Fans have been praising Nandamuri Balakrishna for his movie. Several pictures and videos of them offering garlands to NBK's cutout are going viral online. Take a look below:

For the unversed, the film is directed by Boyapati Srinu and features Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress Harshaali Malhotra, Aadhi and Samyuktha Menon in the pivotal roles.

Also Read: The Devil X review: What viewers are saying about Darshan’s latest film