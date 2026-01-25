Abhijit Majumdar's death: All you need to know about the cause, his family, musical legacy Odia singer and composer Abhijit Majumdar passed away at 54 after battling chronic illness. Here’s what is known about his death, family and musical legacy.

New Delhi:

Renowned Odia singer and music composer Abhijit Majumdar died on Sunday, January 25, 2026, leaving the music industry and his fans in deep shock.

He breathed his last at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. As the music fraternity and fans express their grief, here is everything we know so far about the cause of his death, his family, and the musical legacy he leaves behind.

Abhijit Majumdar death reason: What has been officially confirmed

For the unversed, Abhijit Majumdar died after battling chronic health issues. He was admitted to the hospital on September 4 last year after suffering from hypertension, hypothyroidism, and chronic liver disease. As per an official statement from AIIMS, he underwent prolonged treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) before being moved to the medicine ward on November 10 for continued care.

Abhijit Majumdar family: What is known about his wife and loved ones

According to reports, Abhijit Majumdar is survived by his wife, Ranjita Majumdar, and their son. For the unversed, Majumdar was quite active on social media, where he used to share glimpses of his professional life and travel moments. He also kept his fans updated about his live shows and music albums. Abhijit enjoyed a fan following of 59.8K followers on Instagram.

Tributes pour in for Abhijit Majumdar

Social media was flooded with condolences after Abhijit Majumdar's death. From fans to prominent personalities, including former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, many expressed their grief on X (formerly Twitter).

He wrote in Odia, which translates into English as, "I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of renowned music director and lyricist Abhijit Majumdar. His contributions to the Odia music world will always remain memorable. In this hour of grief, I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members, along with prayers for the eternal peace of the departed soul (sic)."

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote in Odia which translates into English as, "Hearing the news of the demise of Abhijit Majumdar, the renowned music director and singer of Odisha, I am deeply saddened and heartbroken. Through his unique musical style, he had, over many decades, carved out a special place in the hearts of Odia listeners. His untimely departure is an irreparable loss for the Odia art world. While praying for the eternal peace of his soul, I extend my condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti (sic)."

Abhijit Majumdar's songs and musical journey: A look back

The 54-year-old singer Abhijit Majumdar started his musical journey in early 2000s and composed over 700 songs in his career. He was best known for his superhit songs which includes Love Story, Sister Sridevi, Golmaal Love, Sundargarh Ra Salman Khan, Shriman Surdas and others.

