Abhijit Majumdar, 54-year-old Odia music composer, dies at AIIMS Bhubaneswar The news of Abhijit Majumdar departure has spread shockwaves throughout the state of Odisha, with many from the artistic community, filmmakers, musicians and his fans paying tribute to his legacy.

New Delhi:

Renowned Odia music composer Abhijit Majumdar died at AIIMS in Bhubaneswar today on Sunday, at the age of 54 years old. Majumdar was under treatment since September 4, 2025, after facing several health issues such as high blood pressure and liver disease. His condition took a turn for the worse last night, after which Majumdar was attached to life support systems before his death.

A prominent name in the Odia music field, the musician composed more than 700 songs for Odia, as well as Sambalpuri films and albums. Some of his well-known compositions are 'Love Story', 'Sister Sridevi', 'Golmaal Love' and 'Sriman Surdas.'

The news of his departure has spread shockwaves throughout the state of Odisha, with many from the artistic community, filmmakers, musicians and his fans paying tribute to his legacy.

Also Read: Kamaal R Khan was arrested after drone mapping linked the Nalanda firing to his bungalow