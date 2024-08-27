Aamir Khan to have a cameo in Rajnikanth's 'Coolie'? Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aamir Khan to have a cameo in Rajnikanth's 'Coolie'

South superstar Rajinikanth is in the headlines these days for several of his films. Currently, he is busy shooting for his much-awaited film 'Coolie'. Some pictures of the film's shooting were also revealed, creating excitement among the audience. The film team has completed two important schedules so far. At the same time, big news is coming out about the sets of 'Coolie', which can ignite more anticipation for the film. It seems like a Bollywood and Tollywood reunion after Jawan and Baby John is on its way.

A special cameo in 'Coolie' is catching fire

A few days ago, there was a rumour on social media that Kannada star hero Upendra is a part of Superstar Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie'. Although the makers did not make any official announcement, Upendra himself posted a picture with Rajini from the sets of 'Coolie', which he later deleted, but did not give the reason.

At the same time, now there is a discussion on social media that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will do a cameo in this heavy-duty action drama. It is being said that Lokesh is currently in talks with Mr. Perfectionist and if everything goes well, we will see the two biggest stars of the country together in the same frame. Imagine!

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh's names were also highlighted

Earlier, there were reports in the Bollywood media that Shah Rukh Khan or Ranveer Singh would play a special cameo in 'Coolie', but that turned out to be just a rumour. At the same time, now the news of Aamir Khan doing a cameo has come to the fore. However, the producers or Aamir Khan himself have not broken the silence on this. The unit of 'Coolie' is now shooting the main scenes in Vizag.

About the film

Earlier it was reported that the first part of the film has been completely finalised. The story, screenplay and dialogues of the film have been carefully prepared to meet the expectations of the fans, as per the makers. The team is ready to complete the remaining part expeditiously. Chandru Ambajgan, one of the co-writers of 'Coolie', officially shared this exciting news on Instagram. The film Coolie is produced by Sun Pictures, with Anirudh Ravichander as the music director. At the same time, the film is planned to be released in 2025. According to the information, 'Coolie' will not be a film of Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

