Mohanlal steps down as president of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists amid sexual assault allegations

Malayalam star Mohanlal has resigned as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). As per media reports, all the members of the executive committee have submitted their joint resignation. This all started after shocking revelations were made about the Malayalam film industry in the Hema Committee report, which came out on Monday. According to PTI, this report talked about the sexual harassment that women are facing in the Malayalam film industry. The report also said that women are offered work with the demand for sexual relations. After the Hema Committee report was made public last Monday, many actors came forward and accused other actors, filmmakers and technicians of sexual harassment.

Before Mohanlal, director Ranjith and actor Siddique stepped down from their leadership roles in a state-run film academy and the AMMA respectively. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also convened a high-level meeting with senior police officials to investigate the atrocities faced by women artists.

Deets about the Hema Committee report

Many women artists have alleged that they were forced to compromise even before starting work. Since then, concerns have increased about the safety of these artists in the Malayalam film industry. Let us tell you that the government constituted the Justice Hema Committee in 2019. The committee studied the issues that women are facing in the Malayalam film industry. Important details of sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse of women have been exposed in this report.

Five years after, the report was submitted to the government, a copy of the report was given to the media under the RTI Act. The report says that female artists had to face harassment. This also includes incidents of drunk men knocking on the doors of female artists' rooms in the film industry.

